Out on bail, attacker says Jagan was accidently hit by ‘salad knife’

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Rao claimed that he was a hardcore fan of Jagan.

Published: 26th May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARM: J Srinivasa Rao, who allegedly attacked YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport with a knife in October last year, was released on bail from Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Saturday, two days day after he was granted bail by a NIA special court.

He was granted bail by the NIA special court in Vijayawada on May 23 on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties after spending seven months in prison.             

Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Rao claimed that he was a hardcore fan of Jagan. “I had no intention to attack Jagan. I am ready to undergo Narco test to prove my innocence. I was carrying a fruit salad knife with me. Jagan was accidentally hit with the knife,” he said and asserted that he had no link with the Telugu Desam Party.

Later, Srinivasa left for his native place in Mummidivaram mandal of East Godavari district with his brother and lawyer.  After being attacked in October last year, Jagan was administered first-aid at the airport lounge as he sustained a minor cut on his left arm. He was later taken to a hospital in Hyderabad.

