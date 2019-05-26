Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP, YSRC workers clash at two places

Published: 26th May 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam and YSR Congress workers clashed at two places in the district on Saturday. At Srinivasapuram Colony in Dachepalli mandal, TDP and YSRC workers attacked each other with clubs. Dachepalli Sub-Inspector A Madhu Pavan said a row between the two groups over drinking water pipeline led to the clash.

A tractor transporting material moved over the pipeline, which hit the water supply. Following a heated argument between the two groups on the issue, they attacked each other. YSRC worker A Sai suffered minor injuries in the clash and he was shifted to Gurajala area hospital. Police rushed to the colony and brought the situation under control. Cases were registered against the two groups.

In the second incident at Ayyappa Nagar in Piduguralla mandal, TDP and YSRC workers clashed. By the time, the police reached the place, the clashing groups dispersed. A police picket was set up in the colony to thwart further clashes between the two groups. Piduguralla Circle Inspector P Veerendra summoned local leaders of the both the parties to the police station and warned that stern action would be taken against them if they indulged in clashes.

