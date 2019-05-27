26 lakh voters to vote in panchayat elections in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The electoral roll of Guntur district for the upcoming gram panchayat elections has 26.12 lakh voters – 13.26 women, 12.66 men and 210 third gender. As many as 1,029 panchayats which will go to elections have 10,802 wards.

Zilla Parishad CEO Surya Prakash Rao said the Panchayat Raj department has announced the voters’ list as per the directions of Election Commission. “People can now submit their objections to the panchayat secretaries or revenue officers in the area they live for further scrutiny.”

Earlier, 1,031 panchayats in the district were supposed to go to polls, but the elections were cancelled in Bhadanam and Kolluru villages in Bellamkonda mandal after they drowned in Krishna river due to Pulichintala project works.

The officials have finished initial enrolment of voters as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. To enrol themselves as voters, new electors must submit Form 6 along with their Aadhaar cards and other relevant documents to the revenue authorities.