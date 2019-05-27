TDLP meet on May 29 to elect its floor leader

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting to be held on May 29 will discuss reasons for party’s poll debacle. The meeting will elect TD Legislature Party leader.

Speaking at a meet the press programme here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao, who was elected from Vizag North Assembly seat, said the party cadre will be geared up for the civic body polls, which will be held in two to three months. “I am indebted to the people for electing me for the fifth time. I was given party ticket for the north segment just 21 days before the election. Though a strong pro-Jagan wave swept the State, voters reposed faith in me,” Ganta said and expressed hope that the TDP will come back to power in the State.

“The TDP has strong cadre and organisational set up. There are over 50 lakh party workers in the State,” he reasoned. Despite having Rs 17,000 crore deficit budget, the TDP government had implemented a slew of welfare programmes in the past five years. Though the Centre had given a raw deal to AP, the Chandrababu Naidu government had spent Rs 30,000 crore on welfare schemes, he said.