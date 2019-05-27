M Venkaiah Naidu on 3-day visit to Vizag from June 1

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be arriving here on a three-day visit on June 1. During his stay, Venkaiah Naidu will be participating in the valedictory of death centenary of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam to be organised by Andhra University at YVS Murthy Auditorium here on June 1 evening.

He will inaugurate a two-day conference on ‘Industry-academy interaction for improvement in quality of academics’ being organised by the Institute of Petroleum and Energy here on June 2.

The Vice-President will leave for Tirupati on June 3 evening, according to an official release here on Sunday.