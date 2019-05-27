YSRCP government to investigate land scam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRCP government will order thorough inquiry into Vizag land scam along with alleged irregularities in Amaravati land acquisition, newly-elected Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath has said.

Speaking at a news conference here on Sunday, Amarnath said the report submitted by SIT which probed the land scam was not yet made public. He ridiculed the then Collector’s statement that land records were lost during Hudhud Cyclone. He said action would be taken against those who are involved in the land scam.

Stating that the people had given a massive mandate to YSRCP, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy will assume office on May 30. He said people had voted for Jagan and not for a particular MLA or leader and this has resulted in the party getting 151 seats.

Amarnath said Jagan, while addressing the YSR Congress Party meeting on Saturday, had asked the newly-elected MLAs to strive to meet the aspirations of people.