Andhra Pradesh second in poll turnout: State CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Dwivedi said that only 2 to 3 per cent of EVMs developed technical glitches during polling, which were rectified promptly.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:56 AM

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019, EVM

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that Andhra Pradesh had secured second place in the country in the election turnout with 82.31 per cent. As a thanksgiving visit, he arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.  On Monday morning, he had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After darshan, he interacted with the local media. He said that the State witnessed a huge turnout for the first time in the general elections. Only 2 to 3 per cent of EVMs developed technical glitches during polling, which were rectified promptly.  The polling hours were extended at the booths where EVMs developed technical snags to enable all the voters exercise their franchise. The counting process was also conducted smoothly, he said. 

