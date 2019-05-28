AP CM-designate YS Jagan Reddy to visit Tirumala before swearing-in 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 30. Incidentally, Jagan will also be sworn in as the CM of AP on the same day. It is learnt that soon after taking oath as Chief Minister, Jagan will leave for New Delhi to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

According to official sources, Jagan will have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday. He will be on a day’s visit to Kadapa where he will offer prayers at the CSI Church and Ameer Peer Dargah and visit his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s memorial at Idupulapaya before taking oath as the second Chief Minister of the reorganised State on Thursday. Jagan will reach Tirumala on Tuesday and have darshan of the Lord on Wednesday morning. From Tirumala, he will proceed to Kadapa, where he will offer prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah. Later, he will proceed to Pulivendula and participate in prayers at the CSI Church.

He will pay tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya before returning to Amaravati.

It is also learnt that Jagan along with Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan will have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Wednesday. Jagan has already invited Rao for the swearing-in ceremony. The Telangana CM is expected to arrive here on Wednesday.

Arrangements at brisk pace

Arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are going on at a brisk pace in the IGMC Stadium here. With only two days left for the event, officials sweating it out for completing the arrangements.