Boy suffocates to death in car in West Godavari

ELURU: A seven-year boy died of suffocation after he got himself locked in a car parked outside his house in West Godavari district on Monday. The tragic incident took place in Dommeru village of Kovvur mandal.According to information, the boy, A Sai Baba, lived with his mother Lakshmi at the latter’s parents’ house in Dommeru. Sai Baba’s father Srinivasa Rao had died of cardiac arrest recently.

On Monday afternoon, Sai Baba went out of the house to play and hid himself under the car, belonging to one B Srinivas Rao.He was able to open one of its the doors and sneaked inside without coming to the notice of anyone. He mistakenly locked himself in and was reportedly stuck in the car nearly for four hours. Sai Baba’s mother started to look for him, but her attempts in vain.

Later in the evening, the owner, Srinivasa Rao, pulled the sheets off the car as he had planned to take it out. He found Sai Baba unconscious, and shifted him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.