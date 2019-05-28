EC looks into complaint against outgoing Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India is looking into a complaint against TDP national president and outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of misbehaving with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi.

Chandrababu Naidu had allegedly made strong statements against the Chief Electoral Officer and also got into a heated argument with him at the latter’s office. A complaint regarding this by some retired IAS Officers forum of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were sent to Governor ESL Narsimhan.

ALSO READ| Is it the end of the road for Chandrababu Naidu?

Thereafter, the complaint was also forwarded to the Election Commission along with transcript of Naidu’s alleged statements. It is learnt that the Election Commission, thereafter, had sought a transcript of Chandrababu Naidu’s statements. After getting it translated, the Commission is now closely examining them in light of the allegations of intimidation of the CEO.