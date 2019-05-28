ITDA gets ISO status

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Seethampeta ITDA was granted ISO 9001-2015 certification for proper maintenance of all records and other documents, besides implementation of innovative programmes. Quest Certification Private Limited director Karthikeyan on Monday handed over the certificate to Seethampeta ITDA project officer L Shiva Sankar. On the occasion, the PO said that it became possible only with the collective effort of all officials.