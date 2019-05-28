Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan plans to ‘corner’ TDP in first Assembly session of Andhra Pradesh

Bureaucrats in State Secretariat busy holding meetings to prepare list of issues to be discussed in review meetings by new CM and to come up with white papers.

YSRCP, Jagan

YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declaring his plan to conduct department-wise review meetings and release white papers on key departments, it is expected that the YSRC is likely to corner the TDP in the very first session of the AP Legislative Assembly, which is likely to be convened in the third week of June.

After taking oath on May 30, Jagan is expected to hold day-long review meetings with officials for some days and subsequently release white papers on various departments.Later, as the newly-elected government will have to present the budget for the remaining months of the 2019-20 fiscal, YSRC sources said that the session of the Legislative Assembly will be convened by mid-June.

After completing the formalities such as appointing pro-tem Speaker, oath taking of MLAs, election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the newly-elected government will present the budget for the remaining fiscal.Meanwhile, the bureaucrats in the State Secretariat are busy holding meetings to prepare the list of issues to be discussed in the review meetings by Jagan and to release white papers.

With Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam already informing that the Chief Minister will organise department-wise review meetings in June first week, heads of the departments have directed the officials concerned to come up with all the details of their activities.  Speaking to TNIE, an official said that they have already embarked on preparing reports explaining the progress of ongoing works, future plans, budgetary allocations and other issues to discuss in the review meetings of the Chief Minister.

“Apart from explaining the works executed in the recent past, ongoing works and future plans as well as the amount spent from the allocation of last budget and vote-on-account budget funds, we will also put forth the details of the funds needed for the remaining period of the current fiscal,’’ the official said.

