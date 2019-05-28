Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s victory a good sign for Andhra pradesh: Former MP Undavalli Arunkumar

Undavalli expressed his personal dislike for PM Modi though he expects that new CM Jagan will maintain good rapport with the centre.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM  : Former MP  Undavalli Arunkumar has said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in the Assembly elections is a good and positive sign for Andhra Pradesh. Addressing ediapersons here on Monday, he said, “I personally don’t like Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister again. However, I hope that Jagan will maintain good rapport with Modi to get some benefits for AP.” 

Undavalli added that it is better for Jagan to maintain good relations with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, so that they can amicably settle the bifurcation issues.“Jagan promises a corruption-free rule in the State. I hope that he will keep his word,” he said and urged TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to play a vital role as opposition leader in the Assembly. Most of the families like Kotla, Devineni, KEs, Bobbili royals and others were swept away in the YSRC wave. The TDP had done a little and focused more on publicity, he observed. 

The former MP said when compared to 2004 Assembly elections, Naidu got more seats. In the undivided AP, the TDP bagged 42 seats with 37.58 per cent vote share. In 2019, the TDP won 23 seats with 39 per cent vote share.

