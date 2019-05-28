JEE Advanced: Physics, maths questions tough for candidates in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 31,000 candidates from both the Telugu states appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on Monday. In Andhra Pradesh, the examination was held in 13 cities. The computer-based test was conducted by IIT Roorkee this year. Aspirants took Paper I of JEE Advanced from 9 am to 12 pm and then Paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday.

Each question paper was divided into three sections: physics, chemistry and mathematics. All the questions were objective in nature and negative marking would be awarded to wrong answers. Candidates who took up the examination felt that the questions were moderately difficult.

“Physics and mathematics were difficult and calculations consumed a lot of time. Overall, Paper I was moderate and was similar to the level of Mains examination. Questions on chemistry and mathematics in paper II were little tricky,” S Naina, an engineering aspirant, said .

JEE Mains was conducted twice this year, first in January and then in April. Candidates appeared in both. As per the instructions of IIT Roorkee, students came on time without jewellery or shoes.The results of the JEE Advanced will be declared in the second week of June. Admission process will start from June 19 and will be completed by July 18. Though Class XII marks won’t determine the ranks of the aspirants in the examination, they must secure at least 75 per cent or be in the top 20 percentile in the examinations to get admissions into colleges through JEE.