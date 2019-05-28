Kandukuri death centenary

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rich tributes were paid to social reformer and renowned scholar Kandukuri Veeresalingam on his centenary death anniversary held under the aegis of ‘Forum for Better Bapatla’ at Bapatla in Guntur district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Bapatla mandal deputy tahsildar G Sricharan heaped praises on the social reformer for his role in conducting widow remarriages and abolition of child marriages.

“With his rational and dynamic outlook, Veerasalingam vehemently fought for equal rights for women. Apart from being a social reformer, he was a public leader and a great scholar with keen interest in poetry and drama. Despite being born into an orthodox Brahmin family, he brought a period of renaissance in Andhra and introduced Telugu literature to the people,” he said.