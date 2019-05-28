Home States Andhra Pradesh

No let-up in heatwave as coastal Andhra sizzles

Mercury levels in several parts of the State hovered between 40-45 degrees Celsius on Monday. 

Image for representation (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   There is no let-up from the scorching heat as mercury levels in several parts of the State hovered between 40-45 degrees Celsius on Monday. The highest temperature of 46 degree Celsius was recorded in Nagari of Chittoor district, according to AP State Disaster Management Authority. According to IMD, Tirupati sizzled at 44.8 degree Celsius, the highest in the State on the day. 

Though the State experienced severe heatwave and dry weather conditions until Monday evening, there was an increase in humidity levels later in the night.According to IMD forecast for the next two days, thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, are very likely to occur all over coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places of Rayalaseema region. 

However, heatwave would prevail in these areas. K Naga Ratna, Senior Weather Forecasting officer at IMD Hyderabad, said, “There is an active thunderstorm activity over coastal Andhra Pradesh due to upper air circulation. The north coast is more likely to receive light to moderate rains, while the southern and Rayalaseema regions will continue to experience heatwave conditions for a few more days.”According to RTGS observations, mercury rose up to 47 degrees Celsius in Chittoor. As many as 21 areas recorded temperatures between 45 to 47 degrees.

Forecast for Tuesday

  • Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, very likely in coastal AP and isolated places in Rayalaseema.
  • Heatwave conditions would continue RTGS warns
  • More than 90 places in 7 districts may witness mercury rising up to 47 degree Celsius
