Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain and strong winds lash several mandals in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh

Officials said that over 470 electric poles and 40 transformers were uprooted. The electricity department officials pegged the total loss at Rs 2.2 crore.

Published: 28th May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A mangled power transmission tower after rain and strong gales lashed several mandals in Kadapa district on Sunday night

A mangled power transmission tower after rain and strong gales lashed several mandals in Kadapa district on Sunday night | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Several villages plunged into darkness as rain accompanied by heavy gales uprooted hundreds of electric poles and transformers in Jammalamadugu, Proddatur and other mandals in the district on Sunday night. The heavy gales blew off asbestos sheds, uprooted trees and haystacks. However, no casualties were reported from anywhere.

Rain with heavy winds lashed Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Mylavaram, Peddamudium, Kondapuram and Muddanoor mandals. Officials said that over 470 electric poles and 40 transformers were uprooted. The electricity department officials pegged the total loss at Rs 2.2 crore. They have taken steps on a war- footing to replace the damaged electric poles and transformers to restore power supply to the villages at the earliest. 

APTransco Superintendent Engineer M Shiva Prasad Reddy inspected the damaged transformers and uprooted electric poles. The uprooted trees obstructed traffic at several places. The new buses of Gouthami School were damaged when trees fell on them, school director Sudhir Naidu said. Meanwhile, the rain brought big respite to the people from sweltering heat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APTRANSCO Kadapa rains Andhra Pradesh rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp