Security in faction-ridden villages in Guntur district of AP increased

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To prevent further clashes between YSRC and TDP supporters, 475 police pickets have been set up in the faction-hit villages of Guntur, said Rural SP SV Rajasekhar Babu. Fourteen companies of Border Security Force personnel were deployed in the district.Over the course of last two months, the district has witnessed several instances of clashes between workers of the two parties.

After election results were announced, there was tension in Gurazala, Pedakurapadu, Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet Assembly segments. On Sunday, YSRC supporters were allegedly attacked by their TDP counterparts and, in the incident, a local leader was injured. There were two similar instances in Dachepalli and Piduguralla mandals a day earlier. In Dachepalli, TDP and YSRC workers attacked each other with clubs.

The police had said a row between the two groups over drinking water pipeline led to it. In Piduguralla mandal, a police picket was set up after workers of both the rival parties clashed. Local leaders were summoned to the police station and warned that stern action would be taken against them if they indulged in violence.

On polling day (April 11), there was violence in faction-ridden Palnadu region. Incidents like booth capturing, intimidation of voters and clashes between rival parties were reported from Sattenapalli, Chilakaluripet, Macherla and Gurazala Assembly segments. TDP’s Kodela Siva Prasada Rao allegedly entered a polling booth at Inimentla village and stayed there for more than an hour, triggering angry reaction from YSRC supporters.Stating that all the clashing activists were counselled, the SP said the police were conducting flag marches and extra forces were deployed in the district.