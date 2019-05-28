Selection tests for Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh academies from May 29

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has invited applications from sports enthusiasts for selection trials and admissions into SAAP State Sports Academies for this year. According to a press release issued by SAAP administrative officer M Srinivas here on Monday, the selection trials for admissions into SAAP State Sports Academies will be conducted at Swarna Bharathi Stadium in Visakhapatnam on May 29 and 30, Good Children English Medium High School in Ananthapur on May 29 and 30, DSA Sports Stadium in Narasaraopet on May 31 and June 1, DSA Stadium in Kakinada on June 3 and 4, DSA Stadium in Mylavaram on June 3 and 4 and AC Subba Reddy Stadium in Nellore on June 6 and 7.

Photocopies of documents needed to be submitted by the candidates at the time of registration include date of birth certificate issued by the tahsildar or head master or principal of educational institutions or from gram panchayat, municipality or corporations.

Also, photocopies of Aadhar card or any other valid identification proof along with three recent passport-sized coloured photographs and certificates of achievements in sporting events as per the criteria of the selections have to be submitted, Srinivas added. SAAP CEO Mallibabu said boys and girls between 12 and 18 years of age may apply.

