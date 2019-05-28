Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Tirumala Temple

Along with the darshan, the TRS supremo was given Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao visiting Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanur on Monday (Express photo | Madhav)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his family members, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in the wee hours of Monday. He was received with temple honours at Mahadwaram of the temple by the chief priest and TTD officials. Rao spent ample time in the sanctum sanctorum offering prayers to the Lord.

After darshan, Rao was given Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Srinivasa Raju, Temple Deputy EO Harindranath, Reception Deputy EO Balaji and other officials were present. Later, Rao visited Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanoor.

Newly-elected MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, K Narayanaswamy and others accompanied the Telangana Chief Minister during his visit to the temple town.

KCR visits Chevireddy’s house in Tirupati

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao visited the house of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at Thummalagunta in Tirupati on Monday. The TRS chief was accorded a grand welcome by people of Chandragiri Assembly constituency at Thummalagunta. After visiting Thummalagunta temple, Rao reached Tirupati airport and left for Hyderabad.

