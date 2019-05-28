Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vishakhapatnam land scam: Departmental action initiated against six VMRDA officials

The six officials, who were involved in the land scam, including then secretary A Jagadeesh had fraudulently allotted land at throwaway price causing Rs 16-crore loss to exchequer.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Land scam

Representational image

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has initiated departmental action against the then secretary A Jagadeesh and five others in connection with land scam which created sensation in 2012. In a government order issued on Monday, it said six officials of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) fraudulently allotted land in Sy.No.1008/3A1 & 3A2 of Waltair Ward, land in Sy.No.5/p and 6/p of M.V.P.Layout, Sector-II meant for community purpose at throwaway price and thereby caused revenue loss of Rs 16.06 crore to the government exchequer.  

The six officials who were involved in the land scam were the then secretary A Jagadeesh, administrative officer Karuna Kumar, retired administrative officer Chiranjeevi Raju, senior assistants P Ramakrishna, junior assistant M Errabbulu and IS Subba Rao (All of them retired from service). Vigilance and CBI sleuths had investigated the case. 

The land scam came to light when 85 cents (4,114 square yards) of land in six plots in Survey No. 5/p meant for community purpose was fraudulently allotted at the rate of Rs 3,500 a square yard on which construction of apartments has been taken up. At Peda Waltair, 451 sq yards of land in S.No. 1008/3 was allotted on the ground that the person to whom land was allotted in 1984 at Peda Gantyada was not handed over. The land was allotted in 2009 at Rs 84 a square yard.

New inquiring authority
In the GO, it is also mentioned that P Lakshmi Narasimham, secretary to government, General Administration Department (GAD), Commissioner of Inquiries (FAC) was appointed as an inquiring authority in place of PK Sarangi, former Commissioner of Inquiries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority 2012 VMRDA land scam Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp