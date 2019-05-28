YSR Congress to challenge Guntur and Srikakulam Lok Sabha poll results in court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which won 22 out of the 25 Parliament seats in the State, has decided to take legal route against the results of Guntur and Srikakulam LS seats, where the party lost to TDP candidates. The YSRC alleged that the returning officers of the two Lok Sabha seats did not count the postal ballots. The YSRC lost the two seats with a small margin and it is of the view that the result would have been different if the postal ballots were counted.

Party leaders and candidates who lost the elections, on Monday met YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during which it was decided to take legal action challenging the election of the TDP candidates in the two Lok Sabha segments.

Modugula Venugopala Reddy lost Guntur LS seat to TDP’s sitting MP Galla Jayadev by just 4,205 votes. Similarly, Duvvada Srinivas lost to sitting TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu by a margin of 6,960 votes from Srikakulam. More than 14,000 postal votes were polled here.Emerging out of the meeting held at Jagan’s Tadepalli residence, Modugula and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the returning officers announced the results without counting the postal ballots.

“Of the 10,000-odd postal ballots, 9,700 were rejected by the authorities,’’ he alleged. From Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, which falls under Guntur Lok Sabha seat, the officials did not count 1,700 postal ballots out of the total 1,796. “Of the 96 votes counted, 88 votes were polled in favour of the YSRC,’’ Ramakrishna Reddy claimed.