YSRC objects to Naidu’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board members’ move to hold meet

TIRUPATI/TIRUMALA: The decision of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board members, who were appointed by the outgoing N Chandrababu Naidu government, to convene a meeting on Tuesday, has kicked up a political storm with the YSRC taking objection to the move. With the proposed meeting being opposed by the YSRC leaders, TTD officials have reportedly sought the opinion of Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam.

Trouble started on Monday with the TTD Trust Board members conveying their intention to meet at the Board office in Tirumala on Tuesday. TTD Trust Board chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav had in fact resigned before elections as he entered the Mydukur Assembly election fray on TDP ticket. The resignation, however, was not accepted, sources said.

Taking objection to the proposed meeting, YSR Congress Gangadhara Nellore MLA K Narayana Swamy on Monday raised strong objection to the meeting and demanded that the TTD Board Chairman and members resign immediately, contending that they were nominated by the TDP government.

Speaking to media, Narayana Swamy said that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu himself resigned as the Chief Minister after his party’s defeat in the elections. “The TTD Board Members are nominated by the CM and they should take a cue from him and resign. They are ineligible to conduct board meeting,’’ Narayana Swamy said and requested TTD EO AK Singhal not to attend the meeting.

YSRC to challenge Guntur and Srikakulam Lok Sabha results

Vijayawada: The YSRC, which won 22 of the 25 LS seats in the State, decided to approach court against Guntur and Srikakulam results. It has lost both to the TDP. It alleged that returning officers did not count postal ballots before announcing results.

YSRC to ask EO, CS not to implement decisions taken by TTD board

Narayana Swamy, citing the resignation of film director K Raghavendra Rao as chairman of the SVBC Channel on Monday on the grounds that he was nominated by the TDP government, asked the Board members to take the hint.He said that the YSRC would submit a representation to the temple EO and the Chief Secretary to stop implementation of any decisions the Board would take at its proposed meeting.

The EO’s office, according to sources, sought the opinion of Subramanyam, who himself had once been the TTD EO, as to whether Singhal could attend the meeting or not. “We have time till tomorrow morning and we are waiting for a response from the CS,’’ an official said and added that no agenda was prepared for the meeting.Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that the Trust Board members decided to meet to tender their resignation to their posts. However, the YSRC contended that the Board members could send their resignations directly to the EO.