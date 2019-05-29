Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu elected as Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader in Andhra Assembly

Naidu said that Assembly is the best platform to raise voice and get the issues of public resolved and asked the TDP MLAs to make use of the platform unlike YSRC.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader to lead the party in the State Assembly. The party's MLAs, MPs and MLCs met on Wednesday at Naidu's residence at Undavalli and elected Naidu as their leader unanimously.

Though there was a divided opinion among the party rank and file on whether Naidu should lead the small group of MLAs who have won or hand over the responsibilities to some other leader, the elected MLAs unanimously elected Naidu as their leader. Naidu was also given the responsibility to choose the party's deputy floor leader and whip.

Addressing the party MLAs, MPs and MLCs, Naidu said that though the TDP government made sincere efforts to develop the state during the past five years overcoming financial hurdles, people's verdict did not come in their favour. "The aspirations of people are different. Let us wait for sometime and see what the new government will deliver. We will raise our voice only keen observation on the performance of the government," he said.

Naidu said that Assembly is the best platform to raise voice and get the issues of public resolved and asked the TDP MLAs to make use of the platform unlike YSRC, which as an Opposition party boycotted the Assembly.

Naidu unlikely to attend Jagan's swearing-in

Meanwhile, Naidu is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be held at Vijayawada on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy extended a telephonic invitation to Naidu to attend the swearing-in. However, the party decided that Naidu should not attend the event but send a delegation of leaders to Jagan's residence on Thursday morning to hand over a congratulatory message.

"Jagan should have personally gone to Naidu's residence and invited him,'' TDP senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said. Jagan, during his visit to Hyderabad after winning the elections, had personally invited Telangana State CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the swearing-in ceremony. KCR and DMK chief MK Stalin are attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader TDLP leader Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp