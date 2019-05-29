Home States Andhra Pradesh

Executive Officer, JEO walk out of TTD meeting over member’s remark

Trust Board chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav says there was no altercation or arguments in meeting

Published: 29th May 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Trust Board meeting ended abruptly amid noisy scenes as Executive Officer AK Singhal and JEO K S Sreenivasa Raju walked out of the meeting minutes after it started reportedly protesting the comments made by one of the members against the JEO.  Some of the members raised the issue of TTD officials’ refusal to entertain the letters given by them requesting VIP and other darshans.

Trust Board chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, however, said there was no altercation or arguments. Board members, who were nominated by the outgoing TDP government, waited for sometime for the officials to return before leaving the meeting hall.

After the commencement of the meeting, the EO and JEO reportedly told the members that they could not discuss the agenda or any other issue in view of the changed political scenario.

However, some members raised issues. It is learnt that one of the members made comments against Srinivasa Raju, which led to arguments. EO Singhal too came in support of him and the two later left the meeting. The meeting was convened amid objections raised by the YSRC, which said that the members, who were nominated by the TDP government, did not have the moral right to convene meetings. 

“When TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu himself had resigned as the CM soon after the election results, how the Trust Board members could convene a meeting?’’ YSRC MLA from Gangadhara Nellore questioned.

Emerging from the meeting, Sudhakar Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held elections from Mydukur Assembly segment in Kadapa district on TDP ticket, said the EO and the JEO left the meeting soon after the customary prayers. “We thought that they went out to attend phone calls but they did not return. After waiting for sometime, we also came out of the meeting,’’ he said.

Sudhakar Yadav said that TTD officials had communicated to them about the Board’s decision to hold a meeting on April 28 but, seven days before the meeting, they were informed that it was postponed in view of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.

The meeting was rescheduled for May 28, a day after the MCC was lifted. However, there was no communication from the TTD that the meeting was cancelled, he said. He, however, made it clear that they would not resign from their posts. “We were appointed by the TDP government to serve the Lord. If the new government wants to remove us, they can do so,’’ Sudhakar Yadav said. Meanwhile, two of the Trust Board members resigned after Tuesday’s developments.

No way of quitting on our own: TTD chairman

TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav made it clear that they would not resign from their posts. “We were appointed by the TDP government to serve the Lord. If the new government wants to remove us, they can do so,’’ Sudhakar Yadav said.Meanwhile, two members resigned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trust Board meeting Executive Officer AK Singhal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp