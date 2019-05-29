Executive Officer, JEO walk out of TTD meeting over member’s remark

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Trust Board meeting ended abruptly amid noisy scenes as Executive Officer AK Singhal and JEO K S Sreenivasa Raju walked out of the meeting minutes after it started reportedly protesting the comments made by one of the members against the JEO. Some of the members raised the issue of TTD officials’ refusal to entertain the letters given by them requesting VIP and other darshans.

Trust Board chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, however, said there was no altercation or arguments. Board members, who were nominated by the outgoing TDP government, waited for sometime for the officials to return before leaving the meeting hall.

After the commencement of the meeting, the EO and JEO reportedly told the members that they could not discuss the agenda or any other issue in view of the changed political scenario.

However, some members raised issues. It is learnt that one of the members made comments against Srinivasa Raju, which led to arguments. EO Singhal too came in support of him and the two later left the meeting. The meeting was convened amid objections raised by the YSRC, which said that the members, who were nominated by the TDP government, did not have the moral right to convene meetings.

“When TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu himself had resigned as the CM soon after the election results, how the Trust Board members could convene a meeting?’’ YSRC MLA from Gangadhara Nellore questioned.

Emerging from the meeting, Sudhakar Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held elections from Mydukur Assembly segment in Kadapa district on TDP ticket, said the EO and the JEO left the meeting soon after the customary prayers. “We thought that they went out to attend phone calls but they did not return. After waiting for sometime, we also came out of the meeting,’’ he said.

Sudhakar Yadav said that TTD officials had communicated to them about the Board’s decision to hold a meeting on April 28 but, seven days before the meeting, they were informed that it was postponed in view of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.

The meeting was rescheduled for May 28, a day after the MCC was lifted. However, there was no communication from the TTD that the meeting was cancelled, he said. He, however, made it clear that they would not resign from their posts. “We were appointed by the TDP government to serve the Lord. If the new government wants to remove us, they can do so,’’ Sudhakar Yadav said. Meanwhile, two of the Trust Board members resigned after Tuesday’s developments.

No way of quitting on our own: TTD chairman

TTD chairman P Sudhakar Yadav made it clear that they would not resign from their posts. “We were appointed by the TDP government to serve the Lord. If the new government wants to remove us, they can do so,’’ Sudhakar Yadav said.Meanwhile, two members resigned.