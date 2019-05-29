Heatwave to continue in R’seema

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of the State on Tuesday with temperatures recording up to 450C. In the last 24 hours, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema received rain, giving respite to people from sweltering weather conditions.On Tuesday, highest temperature of 45.40C was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram, followed by 43.70C at Kurnool, 440C at Tirupati and 43.4 0C at Kadapa.

Many parts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema recorded temperatures between 38 and 40 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the high temperatures are likely to continue across the State in the coming days. With the prevailing heatwave conditions, IMD warned people not to expose themselves to direct sunlight.

On Tuesday, the report released by IMD said that with the cyclonic circulation extending over Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha, thunderstorm activity with gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, while heatwave conditions will continue to prevail at isolated places in Rayalaseema.