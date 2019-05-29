Heavy rain, gales lash Vishakapatnam; huge waste washes ashore

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday night, trees were uprooted in many areas and waste from the drainage lay strewn on the roads. Pedajalaripeta beach area turned worse with plastic waste washing ashore. Though this is a common scene for the residents after every rain, it is raising concern over pollution affecting marine life. Environmentalists say plastic waste is taking a heavy toll on planktons and marine algae, which are the food source to aquatic organisms.

Plastic waste washing ashore is a common scene for the residents of Pedajalaripeta after a heavy rain. On Tuesday, a huge amount of plastic waste was washed ashore. A few years back, the Pedajalaripeta beach was one of the cleanest but now it is only left with plastic waste everywhere. With more than 5,000 fishermen families residing in the surrounding villages, plastic waste is one major problem they face. The area also has drains letting out the waste into the sea.

The residents say that the drain waste from the surrounding areas is released into the sea which is making it worse and polluted. The cleanest beach which is to be one of the tourist locations is now a place for cattle. “Heavy rain and winds turn the beach pathetic to look at. Though the civic officials take up cleaning works immediately, it raises concern of how drain waste is polluting marine life. We also see waste getting stuck in fishing nets and this pollution is also one major reason for drop in the fish catch,” said a fisherman from Pedajalaripeta.

Former Andhra University Zoology Prof DE Babu told TNIE, “The quantity of waste washing ashore is depleting plankton and micro organisms in the sea. Currently, we can see plastic waste floating in the sea, which is not letting oxygen to diffuse. This is a major concern as the fishes either die or migrate to other areas in search of food.”