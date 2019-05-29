Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain, gales lash Vishakapatnam; huge waste washes ashore

After heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday night, trees were uprooted in many areas and waste from the drainage lay strewn on the roads.

Published: 29th May 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste washed ashore at Pedajalaripeta beach after heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam on Monday night | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After heavy rain and gusty winds on Monday night, trees were uprooted in many areas and waste from the drainage lay strewn on the roads. Pedajalaripeta beach area turned worse with plastic waste washing ashore. Though this is a common scene for the residents after every rain, it is raising concern over pollution affecting marine life. Environmentalists say plastic waste is taking a heavy toll on planktons and marine algae, which are the food source to aquatic organisms.

Plastic waste washing ashore is a common scene for the residents of Pedajalaripeta after a heavy rain. On Tuesday, a huge amount of plastic waste was washed ashore. A few years back, the Pedajalaripeta beach was one of the cleanest but now it is only left with plastic waste everywhere. With more than 5,000 fishermen families residing in the surrounding villages, plastic waste is one major problem they face. The area also has drains letting out the waste into the sea.

The residents say that the drain waste from the surrounding areas is released into the sea which is making it worse and polluted. The cleanest beach which is to be one of the tourist locations is now a place for cattle. “Heavy rain and winds turn the beach pathetic to look at. Though the civic officials take up cleaning works immediately, it raises  concern of how drain waste is polluting marine life. We also see waste getting stuck in fishing nets and this pollution is also one major reason for drop in the fish catch,” said a fisherman from Pedajalaripeta.

Former Andhra University Zoology Prof DE Babu told TNIE, “The  quantity of waste washing ashore is depleting plankton and micro organisms in the sea. Currently, we can see plastic waste floating in the sea, which is not letting oxygen to diffuse. This is a major concern as the fishes either die or migrate to other areas in search of food.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishakapatnam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp