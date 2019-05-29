Home States Andhra Pradesh

I will turn Visakhapatnam into a world-class city, vows newly-elected MP MVV Satyanarayana

Newly-elected Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana has listed out his priorities for development of the city and its neighbourhood.

Published: 29th May 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Newly-elected Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana has listed out his priorities for the development of the city and its neighbourhood. Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here on Tuesday, he said he will, in coordination with four TDP MLAs, strive to make Vizag a world- class city.
He said party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked him to pay special attention to the development of the city.

Satyanarayana said he would take up expansion of Anandapuram-Anakapalle national highway, construction of flyovers, metro railway project, speeding up of construction of greenfield airport at Bhogapuram and pucca houses for all slum-dwellers in the city.

He felt that there was a need for widening the beach road into a six-lane road to reduce pressure on the express highway in the city. Referring to water problem, he said the city was in a crisis particularly after borewells have gone dry this summer. He said water from the Polavaram project will solve the problem.

Though several partnership summits and conferences were held in the city, no industries or companies of repute have come there. He said the YSRC government would give priority to the development of the software industry. Stating that the party was opposed to privatisation of public sector units, Satyanayarana said they would strive to set up more MSMEs to provide employment to local youth. He said YSRCP president had already announced party’s strategy on SCS and MPs were ready to quit, if necessary, for special status.

