Major reshuffle of IPS officers on the cards in Andhra

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructing the State Director General of Police (DGP)-probable Damodar Gautam Sawang to ensure corruption-free governance in the police department, reshuffle of IPS officials in key departments such as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), RTC and Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) is being speculated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has promised corruption-free governance, wants Sawang to appoint honest and capable officers in the department. However, shuffling of IPS officers is likely to be undertaken in June after Gautam Sawang takes charge as the new DGP.

Names of DG-rank officials such as Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, RTC managing director NV Surendra Babu, Prisons DG Vinay Ranjan Ray and Additional DG (Railways) KRM Kishore Kumar have cropped up for the DG ranks of ACB and V&E.

“The reshuffling of IPS officers is necessary as the Chief Minister-designate seeks to rid the police department of corruption. Since both ACB and V&E are directly related to the public, DGP-probable Sawang might consider either Tirumala Rao or Surendra Babu for the posts as they known to be non-controversial and sincere.



The posts vacated by them will be filled up immediately by others,” a police department source said.

If Surendra Babu is appointed as the DG for either ACB or V&E, the vacant post of RTC MD is likely to be filled by former DG (Intelligence) A B Venkateswara Rao, only if he does not opt for central

services.

“There are also chances that Surendra Babu might be retained as RTC MD by transferring Tirumala Rao to ACB as he had earlier worked in the CID. Sawang is working on building his new team by weighing their capacities,” a source added.

As the DG rank official cannot be appointed or continued as the CP of Vijayawada, Sawang is also looking for additional DG rank officers to fill the void created by Tirumala Rao’s transfer.The names that have cropped up for Vijayawada CP post include that of Kumar Viswajeet (ADG-Intelligence), Ravishankar Ayyanar (ADG- Law and Order), transport commissioner N Balasubramanyam, Amit Garg (ADG-CID) and IPS officers Tushar Adithya Tripathi, Kripanand Tripathi Ujala,Harish Kumar Gupta and PSR Anjaneyulu.“A meeting will be held in June in this regard where Sawang will take the decision on transfers and postings,” a source said.