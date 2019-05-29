Paperless processing of export under SWIFT

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has decided to introduce paperless processing under SWIFT (Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade) for all types of exports in Visakhapatnam port along with other facilities across the country.

The decision has been taken following successful implementation of the uploading of supporting documents (eSANCHIT) in exports under pilot project in New Delhi and Chennai. Once export documents such as shipping bill along with supporting documents like invoice, purchase order, licence, certificate of analysis are submitted online by the exporter or customs broker, the customs officer will be able to access the uploaded supporting documents for further processing. After filing of the documents, the authorised person can approach the designated authority for clearance.