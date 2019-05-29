Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will play constructive Oppn role in State Assembly, says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his party will play the role of constructive opposition in the State Assembly.

Published: 29th May 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 10:07 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his party will play the role of constructive opposition in the State Assembly. Addressing party cadres at the TDP State office here on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of party founder NT Rama Rao on Tuesday, Naidu said that the TDP securing 39.6 per cent of votes in the Assembly election shows that the party still enjoys massive support among the people.

“We will give the new government some time to fulfil its election promises and play a constructive role as the Opposition party,” Naidu said, adding that he will visit the party State office every day for three hours to resolve the issues faced by the public and motivate the party cadres. He also instructed losing party leaders to conduct review meetings in their respective constituencies to know the reasons behind their defeat and learn from their mistakes to strengthen the party.

The TDP supremo was accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari to the event. It was Naidu’s first public meeting after the declaration of the election results on May 23. Motivating party cadres after the poll debacle, the TDP supremo asked them to get over the election defeat and work with the spirit of NTR who had formed the first TDP government in the State within nine months of the establishment of the party. “NTR also got defeated in elections, but he was never afraid of facing problems head on. He is the true spirit of the TDP and we should follow in his footsteps to strengthen the party,” he added.

Lokesh denies report

Accusing a vernacular TV news channel of telecasting false news to create rift within the TDP, party general secretary Nara Lokesh has asserted that he will not hesitate to take legal action against the media house.It was reported that Lokesh put blame on the TDP cadre for the party’s poll debacle. In a press statement, Lokesh said he was not present at the meeting held at the State party office in Guntur. “Notwithstanding the fact that I was not present at the meeting, the news channel telecast false news, attributing it to me,’’ he said. Stating that TDP always strives for people’s welfare and treat cadre as Gods, he appealed to people not to believe in such propaganda.

