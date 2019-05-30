2 Burglars from TN arrested 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Sullurpeta police nabbed two burglars involved in house break-ins in Sullurpeta mandal and recovered 166 grams of gold and 280 grams of silver worth Rs 5,14,896. The accused were identified as K Venkatesh (26) of Pallepattu in Thiruvallur district and S Manikantan (34) from Kanchipuram district. They were arrested at Sriharikota Road in Sullurpeta on Wednesday.

According to Sullurpeta Sub-Inspector, Venkatesh burgled a house at Aryabhatta Nagar in Sullurpeta and decamped with gold and silver ornaments on March 30. Manikantan was also involved in a house break-in offence at Swatantrapuram in Sullurpeta on March 17.