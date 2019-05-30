HC vacates stay on arrest of Sujana Group directors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of recent Supreme Court decision refusing to grant any relief to the directors of companies allegedly floated by Sujana Group of Industries, a vacation bench of TS HC on Wednesday vacated the stay order passed earlier against the arrest of directors of Bharani commodities, VS Ferrous Enterprises and BRS Enterprises Limited Companies belonging to Sujana Group.

On May 15 this year, another vacation bench had directed the commissioner of central excise and service tax not to take any coercive steps against the directors of these companies unless a notice under Section 73 (1) or 74 (1) of the CGST Act, 2017 was served on them and their reply was considered and disposed of.

In April, a division bench of Telangana High Court dismissed the petitions filed by the directors of Sujana Universal Industries Limited and other shell companies floated by Sujana Group challenging the summons issued by Hyderabad GST Commissionerate. Aggrieved with the same, some of them moved the Supreme Court. On Monday, the apex court dismissed the special leave petitions.

When the petitions of above three companies have come up for hearing on Wednesday, additional solicitor general K Nataraj and GST counsel B Narasimha Sarma brought to the court notice the recent decision of Supreme Court refusing to accord any relief to the directors of companies concerned. The vacation bench said that the SC order would become a binding precedent on the subject matter and vacated the stay on their arrests passed earlier by another bench. The matter was posted to next month.