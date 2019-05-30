Jagan announces slew of sops after taking over as Andhra CM

By Online Desk

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wasted no time in getting down to business after being sworn in on Thursday. The slew of sops announced include:

Increase in the old age pension to Rs 2,500 from next year; Rs 250 increase per year in old age pension till it reaches Rs 3,000 per month

Four lakh jobs to be created by August 15 through Grama Volunteers service to door-deliver govt schemes

One Grama Volunteer to be appointed for 50 houses in a village; they will be paid Rs 5000 per month for their services

A call centre will be set up at the CM's office for people to complain if they do not get benefits or face corruption

Grama Sachivalayam (Village Secretariat) to be set up; government jobs will be offered for 10 people in these Village Secretariats

Grievances will be resolved within 72 hours

No bribes or recommendations to get govt benefits

Jagan also promised to overhaul the administration from top to bottom within a period of six months to one year by taking the following steps: