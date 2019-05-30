Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan announces slew of sops after taking over as Andhra CM

Jagan also promised to overhaul the administration from top to bottom within a period of six months to one year

Published: 30th May 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the public after swearing-in asthe CM of Andhra Pradesh at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. ( Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wasted no time in getting down to business after being sworn in on Thursday. The slew of sops announced include:  

  • Increase in the old age pension to Rs 2,500 from next year; Rs 250 increase per year in old age pension till it reaches Rs 3,000 per month

  • Four lakh jobs to be created by August 15 through Grama Volunteers service to door-deliver govt schemes 

  • One Grama Volunteer to be appointed for 50 houses in a village; they will be paid Rs 5000 per month for their services 

  • A call centre will be set up at the CM's office for people to complain if they do not get benefits or face corruption

  • Grama Sachivalayam (Village Secretariat) to be set up; government jobs will be offered for 10 people in these Village Secretariats 

  • Grievances will be resolved within 72 hours

  • No bribes or recommendations to get govt benefits

Jagan also promised to overhaul the administration from top to bottom within a period of six months to one year by taking the following steps:

  • Scrapping all contracts if they were found to be irregular or tainted with corruption:

  • Introducing reverse tendering and presenting facts on the corruption indulged in during the previous regime

  • Reducing power tariffs as wind power per unit costs more than the global rate in AP

  • Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) under scrutiny; will bring down the power supply prices by renegotiating PPAs 

  • Asking the Chief Justice to appoint a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in awarding contracts 

 

