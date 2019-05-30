Jagan announces slew of sops after taking over as Andhra CM

Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wasted no time in getting down to business after being sworn in on Thursday. The slew of sops announced include:
Increase in the old age pension to Rs 2,500 from next year; Rs 250 increase per year in old age pension till it reaches Rs 3,000 per month
Four lakh jobs to be created by August 15 through Grama Volunteers service to door-deliver govt schemes
One Grama Volunteer to be appointed for 50 houses in a village; they will be paid Rs 5000 per month for their services
A call centre will be set up at the CM's office for people to complain if they do not get benefits or face corruption
Grama Sachivalayam (Village Secretariat) to be set up; government jobs will be offered for 10 people in these Village Secretariats
Grievances will be resolved within 72 hours
No bribes or recommendations to get govt benefits
Jagan also promised to overhaul the administration from top to bottom within a period of six months to one year by taking the following steps:
Scrapping all contracts if they were found to be irregular or tainted with corruption:
Introducing reverse tendering and presenting facts on the corruption indulged in during the previous regime
Reducing power tariffs as wind power per unit costs more than the global rate in AP
Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) under scrutiny; will bring down the power supply prices by renegotiating PPAs
Asking the Chief Justice to appoint a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in awarding contracts