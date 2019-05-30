Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM, increases old age pension to Rs 2250

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy was sworn in as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh amid cheers of thousands of YSRC leaders and activists who attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jagan Mohan Reddy at 12.23 pm. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK chief MK Stalin graced the occasion.

After taking over as the CM, Jagan has announced an increase in old age pension from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 2250 per month. By August 15, four lakh jobs will be created by appointing Grama Volunteers in each village for door delivery of government schemes, he further added.

While the YSRCP chief arrived at the venue to a rousing reception by his supporters amid slogans, his sister Sharmila was greeted by crowds cheering and shouting "Bye Bye Babu" which was her slogan during her campaign in Mangalagiri.

It was the first time that a Chief Minister was sworn in at Vijayawada.

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao was also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Jagan set a new record by winning 151 seats out of 175, getting an overwhelming public mandate with nearly 50 per cent vote share. Jagan was sworn in alone and the cabinet will be expanded within 10 days.

READ: Stalin-KCR presence at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s big day sparks new front speculation

Elaborate security arrangements were made and traffic restrictions were imposed in Vijayawada city. Heavy vehicles passing through the city were diverted.

Naidu skips ceremony

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan had extended a telephonic invitation to Naidu for the event.

Naidu was elected the Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader at a meeting of TDP legislators held at his residence in Undavalli on Wednesday.

The TDP decided that Naidu should not attend the event but sent a delegation of leaders to Jagan’s residence on Thursday morning to hand over a congratulatory message.