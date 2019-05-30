Home States Andhra Pradesh

Many Vizag pre-schools throw norms to wind

Just a few days to go for the summer vacation to end, many parents are eagerly waiting to admit their kids in pre-schools.

Published: 30th May 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Just a few days to go for the summer vacation to end, many parents are eagerly waiting to admit their kids in pre-schools. But the question is the number of pre-schools running with permission.

Taking advantage of the demand, pre-schools mushroomed in the city without requisite permission from the Education Department. Many pre-schools do not even follow fee payment standards. 
It seems that no lessons were learnt from past incidents. A three-year-old boy died when a part of the slab of a pre-school building in Visalakshinagar fell on him in September 2017. No pre-schools is taking permission from the district education officials.

According to sources, there are around 250 pre-schools in the city, with majority of them running with no permission and NOC for the buildings. There are schools which have two sections and charge hefty fee from the parents, while other pre-schools are housed in old buildings in the interior lanes. Some reputed schools charge admission fee of up to Rs 10,000 and a monthly fee of Rs 4,000. Besides, not all pre-schools have proper security and CCTV cameras for surveillance.

Parents who are worried about their children’s security are forced to put them in high standard pre-schools by paying hefty fees. According to education officials, majority of the parents do not even check whether the school has mandatory certificate and recognition, but eagerly get ready to admit their child in the school from exterior appearance of the building. 

“Security is all that is important to join our child in a pre-school even though it is for a few hours in a day. Advertisements create a false impression about schools since not many have security and those with all facilities charge high fee which is not worth paying for a pre-school kid,” said Swarna, a resident of Kirlampudi Layout.  

Further, not many pre-schools have NOC from the Fire department for buildings. There are schools run without name board and in congested lanes and even in single rooms. Even after fatal incidents, no pre-schools get the NOC.

