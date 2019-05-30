Chandrababu Naidu unanimously elected as TDLP leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader. The newly-elected TDP MLAs met at Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Wednesday and elected him as their leader.

TDP MPs, MLCs and other leaders also attended the meeting. Though there was a division of opinion among the TDP rank and file on whether Naidu should lead the small group of MLAs or some other senior leader would head the TDLP, his election as the Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader was unanimous. Naidu was also authorised to appoint the TDP deputy floor leader in the Assembly and the party whip.

Addressing the TDP MLAs, MPs and MLCs, Naidu said that though the TD govt made sincere efforts to develop the State during the past five years overcoming financial hurdles, the people’s verdict did not come in its favour. He observed that though there was no opposition to the party or govt from people, they voted for YSRC out of sympathy for Jagan.