Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu unanimously elected as TDLP leader

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been unanimously elected the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) leader. The newly-elected  TDP MLAs met at  Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on Wednesday and elected him as their leader. 

TDP MPs, MLCs and other leaders also attended the meeting. Though there was a division of opinion among the TDP rank and file on whether Naidu should lead the small group of MLAs or some other senior leader would head the TDLP, his election as the Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader was unanimous. Naidu was also authorised to appoint the TDP deputy floor leader in the Assembly and the party whip.

Addressing the TDP MLAs, MPs and MLCs, Naidu said that though the TD govt made sincere efforts to develop the State during the past five years overcoming financial hurdles, the people’s verdict did not come in its favour. He observed that though there was no opposition to the party or govt from people, they voted for YSRC out of sympathy for Jagan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam Legislature Party Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp