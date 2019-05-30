Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy to take oath along with Narendra Modi

One of the prominent reasons that party insiders consider Kishan’s elevation is the fact that the party is looking to expand its footprint in the state.

HYDERABAD:  The resounding victory of the BJP state unit in the recently held general elections has not only earned encomiums from party central leadership but might even see one of its MPs finding his way into Narendra Modi’s council of ministers. Secunderabad MP-elect G Kishan Reddy is the hot favourite for finding a place in the council of ministers, on a day when prime minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the prime minister for a second term on Thursday.

Close aides to Kishan Reddy point out that his seniority in the party laced with his rapport and experience of working with the saffron party’s central leadership would make him an easy pick to be a minister. 

While it is to be seen if Kishan Reddy would be entrusted with a central ministerial berth or minister of state, it is almost certain that sooner or later Kishan Reddy would be part of Narendra Modi’s cabinet. This is even if Kishan misses the opportunity now.

One of the prominent reasons that party insiders consider Kishan’s elevation is the fact that the party is looking to expand its footprint in the state. To realise this, leaders feel, it is important for Telangana BJP to have one of its MPs in the council of ministers. Another reason that would make him an easy pick is due to his seniority. Besides being a three-time consecutive MLA, he was the BJP president in the erstwhile AP. 

