Andhra records hottest day after 2012; heatwave in Rayalseema may continue   

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram on Wednesday.

Published: 30th May 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rainwater stagnates at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada where CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony is to be held on Thursday. Heavy rains lash city on Wednesday night | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Wednesday is the hottest in Andhra Pradesh after 2012 and there is nothing to cheer about for the people of the State, who are already facing severe problems due to sweltering heat conditions. There may not be pre-monsoon showers this year due to drastic change in climatic conditions after cyclone Fani. 

According to a weather forecast, the heatwave conditions are likely to continue for some more days. Districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region are still reeling under heatwave with the maximum temperature hovering above 45 degree Celsius. As per RTGS observations on Wednesday, Rapur in Nellore district recorded 45.57 degree Celsius at 3 pm.

Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD, Hyderabad, said, “This is the hottest day in summer after 2012 and the lack of pre-monsoon showers, moisture, good thunderstorm activity, northwesterly wind movement, lack of troughs and low pressures have made this a hottest summer. North Coastal AP is somewhat better in terms of thunderstorms, but the remaining parts of the State are sizzling with very hot conditions.

There is no trace of pre-monsoon showers in the next 10 days.”
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram on Wednesday. According to weathermen, the heatwave conditions will prevail in Rayalaseema region for 2-3 days. Although the State experienced severe heat and dry weather conditions until Wednesday evening, later hours, the humidity levels were slightly increased in the coastal districts.

As per the APSDMA report and RTGS observations, as many as 43 places recorded temperature ranging between 44 and 46 degree Celsius. 

IMD forecast for today
Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

