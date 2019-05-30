TDP man murdered 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Unidentified persons murdered a person at Madamanuru village in Manubolu mandal late on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Ch Srinivasulu, a TDP activist. According to sources, Srinivasulu hailed from Madamanuru village.

He was working as an auto driver to support his family. It is learnt that some unidentified persons attacked him with rods and sticks. Villagers found Srinivasulu lying in a pool of blood and informed his family members. Manubolu police reached the spot and collected details about the incident.