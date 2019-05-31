Home States Andhra Pradesh

150 kg rotten chicken seized, Rs 5,000 fine imposed on erring Guntur stalls

Health department officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) found 150 kg of rotten chicken during raids on chicken and mutton stalls here on Thursday.

Guntur Municipal Corporation health department staff conducting raids on chicken stalls at Amaravati Road in Guntur on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health department officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) found 150 kg of rotten chicken during raids on chicken and mutton stalls here on Thursday.

The civic body’s medical health officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani, along with other staffers, conducted raids on several stalls along Amaravati road as per the directions of GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar.
She said that the health department has imposed a fine of `5,000 each on chicken stalls that were found storing the rotten chicken in the refrigerators.

Stating that more such raids would regularly be conducted, the MHO warned the chicken and mutton stalls would be sealed and hefty fines will be imposed on the owners if they are found storing rotten stocks in the future. Sanitation inspector Somasekhar and others took part in the raids.

