Anganwadis found serving smaller eggs; no jaggery, dates provided to students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted raids on Anganwadi centres at Pedapalakaluru and Ananthavaram in the district on Thursday. A vigilance team, led by Regional Officer T Sobha Manjari, found several irregularities in three Anganwadi centres during the raids.

Students were being supplied eggs weighing 35 grams each only as against the requirement of 50 grams. The Anganwadi centre staff were not maintaining proper records for the stock. No jaggery and dates were supplied to beneficiaries this month. Anganwadi centres were not being inspected by the administrative officers regularly. The vigilance team will submit a report on irregularities found.