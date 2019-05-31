Atul Kumar takes over as Eastern Naval Command chief

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from Vice Admiral Karambir Singh at an impressive ceremonial parade held at the Naval Base here on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Jain inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC and attended by all flag officers and commanding officers of ships, submarines and establishments. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the outgoing FOC-in-C, will assume charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff on promotion to the rank of Admiral on Friday.

In his farewell address, Vice Admiral Karambir Singh said he was feeling proud for being associated with thorough professionals at the command in the last 19 months since October 2017. He said he took a vow to improve the ENC and their vision was to be combat capable and happy well-knit command. He said common objective could be achieved due to support of all the personnel. They should handle the mandated task and challenging security environment. He asked the personnel posted on ships to achieve peak efficiency and to play proactive role.