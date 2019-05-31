Awareness on World No Tobacco Day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An awareness programme on harmful effects of tobacco consumption was held at the government hospital in Tenali on Thursday to mark World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on May 31 every year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) to promote awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form. Dr Nageswara Rao, hospital superintendent, spoke on ‘Tobacco and Lung Health’, this year’s theme of World No Tobacco Day.