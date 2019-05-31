Four IEDs recovered in Visakhapatnam district

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), allegedly planted by banned Maoists, were recovered by the rural police personnel from a place near the hostel of Armed Police Outpost at Nurmati in G Madugula mandal on Thursday.

The IEDs, each weighing about 10 kg, were defused by the trained security personnel. Visakhapatnam SP Attada Babujee said that there were no casualties.

A few hours after the IEDs were detected, the district police identified 18 members of Pedabayalu Area Committee, including Maoists and militia, involved in the crime.

The identified Maoists include Area Committee member (ACM) Vanthala Prabhakar and Dalam member Korra Srikanth and 16 others.

Babujee said, “Maoists have tried to create terror by planting IEDs, which is a way to break the rapport between the police and tribals.”