Jana Sena flag hoisted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Jana Sena party flag was hoisted at Chennupallivaripalem village in Repalle mandal of Guntur district on Thursday by party leader Kamatam Sambashiva Rao. A large number of party cadres from various villages including Jonnavaripalem, Piratlanka, Bobbarlanka, Gadevaripalem and Tummala, Nallurivarepal participated at the flag hoisting programme.

Addressing the gathering, Sambashiva Rao said that the JSP was floated to serve the people and not to grab power.He said that victories and defeats are common in politics and asked the cadre not to be demoralised by JSP’s defeat in the recent elections. Rao exhorted JSP activists to strive hard to win in the local body polls.