KCR calls for optimum use of Godavari water

Rao advised Jagan to focus on optimum utilisation of Godavari waters.

Telangana CM KCR interacting with DMK chief Stalin during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

VIJAYAWADA: Congratulating Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for becoming the second Chief Minister of reorganised Andhra Pradesh, his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called for mutual cooperation between the two Telugu States for prosperity of the people. Rao also vouched for optimum utilisation of Godavari water for the development of the two States and extended all possible cooperation from Telangana towards that end.

Rao, who attended Jagan’s swearing-in function held at IGMC Stadium here, was welcomed to the dias amid cheers from the audience. His address was also received well. Rao was accompanied by senior TRS leaders K Kesava Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, party MP J Santosh Kumar and others.

In a speech that was focussed more on renewing ties between the two States, which got strained due to political friction between the TDP in AP and ruling TRS in Telangana, Rao said, “This is the time for the people and governments of the two States to shake hands rather than wielding swords at each other for the development of the two States and prosperity of the people.’’

Rao advised Jagan to focus on optimum utilisation of Godavari waters. “I hope, it (optimum utilisation of river waters) will happen 100 per cent during your tenure. We have problems in getting Krishna waters. We should properly utilise every drop of Krishna water and focus on optimum utilisation of Godavari water and bring every inch of land under irrigation,’’ Rao said and added that Telangana will extend all possible cooperation and support in that regard.

Incidentally, the two Telugu States have been warring over sharing of river waters for the past five years. Rao, who termed Jagan as ‘Nava Yuva’ CM, extended greetings to him on behalf of the Telangana government and people of Telangana. “This glorious moment will sow the seed for renewed relations between the two States and also between the Telugus living in the two States and across the globe,’’ Rao said. “You are younger in terms of age, but you have a bigger responsibility,’’ Rao said and added that Jagan had the strength, capability and courage to discharge his duties. Jagan’s role as CM will not in one term but it will continue for three to four terms, KCR wished.

