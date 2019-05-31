Home States Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains, thundershowers likely in Andhra

Thunderstorm and lightning followed by heavy rain gave a much-needed respite to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Rainfall

Image used for representation | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorm and lightning followed by heavy rain gave a much-needed respite to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening. After months of soaring temperatures recorded in the State between 38 and 43 degrees Celsius, the hour-long rainfall brought down the temperature below 40 degree Celsius, on Wednesday evening.

The officials of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority have warned about thunderstorm activity in Ichchapuram, Kaviti,  Kanchali and Sompeta mandals of Vizianagaram district and isolated places of Krishna and Guntur districts on Thursday.

People in the villages have been told to be cautious and take shelter in the buildings if necessary.
According to the IMD, Raptadu and Anantapur city in Anantapur district received a rainfall of about 6 cm on Wednesday, while Araku Valley received 5 cm on Wednesday. According to the Indian Meteorological officials, the north-south wind discontinuity now runs from Rayalaseema to South Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

A north-south trough runs from East Madhya Pradesh to North Telangana across Vidarbha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds that are likely to occur at isolated places in districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region in the next 24 hours.

According to State Disaster Management Authority, 13 mandals would experience moderate heat waves on Thursday and 25 mandals on Friday. According to Indian Meteorological Department forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and 3 to 4 degree Celsius in Rayalaseema region.

