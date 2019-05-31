Rehab colonies for oustees move at slow pace: Polavaram Project Authority

By Express News Service

ELURU: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer RK Jain has said that the construction of rehabilitation colonies for the evacuees of villages to be submerged under Polavaram backwaters, is going on at a snail’s pace.

A PPA team, led by Jain, inspected the construction works of rehabilitation colonies on the outskirts of Yellandipet village in Polavaram mandal on Thursday. The rehabilitation colony is being constructed for the evacuees of Kondrakota villagers.

The villagers of Tootigunta explained their problems to the PPA team. They told the PPA that they are ready to leave their village if basic facilities are provided in the rehabilitation colony and compensation is paid. ITDA project officer Harindriya Prasad explained progress of rehabilitation colonies taken up for Polavaram project evacuees.

Speaking on the occasion, PPA CEO Jain said that they inspected the cofferdam works of the Polavaram project and the rehabilitation colony.

Though the project officials are maintaining that the rehabilitation colonies would be completed before the construction of the 35th contour of Polavaram project, they could not be completed by July 15 at this pace, he opined.

Meeting on Polavaram today

Vijayawada: The Polavaram Project Authority will hold a meeting with the State Water Resources officials in the city on Friday. The PPA officials, who inspected the project site, submergence-prone villages and Rehabilitation and Resettlement colonies for three days, will discuss in detail the realistic execution plan for the coming months. The officials said that the meeting would begin at 10 am and continue till 5.30 pm.