Students warned of fake colleges

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) registrar S Teki warned parents against admitting their children to colleges that are not recognised by the university. Addressing media here on Thursday, he said, “There are a few degree colleges in East and West Godavari districts which are not recognised by us and therefore do not admit your children in such colleges to avoid getting yourself into trouble.” He asked parents and students to avoid Gamyam college in Gollamamidada and Tripura junior college in Tondangi in East Godavari district.
