Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students warned of fake colleges

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) registrar S Teki warned parents against admitting their children to colleges that are not recognised by the university.

Published: 31st May 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Degree, Fake degree, Graduation

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) registrar S Teki warned parents against admitting their children to colleges that are not recognised by the university. Addressing media here on Thursday, he said, “There are a few degree colleges in East and West Godavari districts which are not recognised by us and therefore do not admit your children in such colleges to avoid getting yourself into trouble.” He asked parents and students to avoid Gamyam college in Gollamamidada and Tripura junior college in Tondangi in East Godavari district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake Colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp